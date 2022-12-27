INDIA

Taekwondo coach in TN arrested for sexual abuse of minor girls

A taekwondo coach, engaged on a temporary basis in a school hostel in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur, has been arrested on charges for sexual harassment of minor girls, police said on Tuesday.

The Peramballur All Women Police arrested Dharmarajan, 33, under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act on Monday and a court sent him to judicial custody.

The coach was arrested following a complaint by the Peramballur district Child Welfare Committee.

Police said that the children had complained to the Peramballur district sports officer, Peramballur Suresh, 48, that the coach was misbehaving with them and indulging in sexual activities. However, the official failed to act and police booked him under the POCSO Act too, but are yet to arrest him.

The sports officer was booked under Section 21 (1) of the POCSO Act for not acting on the complaint and not bringing the matter to the attention of the police.

