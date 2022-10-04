INDIASPORTS

Taekwondo player Danish Manzoor aims to represent India at Olympic Games

NewsWire
0
0

The first Taekwondo player from Jammu and Kashmir Danish Manzoor has said that his main aim is to represent India at Olympic Games.

He made his team India debut in 2nd India Open International Olympic Ranking Taekwondo Championship, and was recommended by J&K Taekwondo Association as a potential athlete to participate in the first ever Olympic level camp under-the world’s number one Olympic level coach Paul Green of Great Britain.

Danish Manzoor was the first from North kashmir to ever qualify for the official Junior Nationals in Taekwondo and it’s still a record as no one has ever qualified for the same. It was 2013 when Danish secured a Gold medal in official State Taekwondo Championship and qualified for Junior National held at Puducherry after that he never looked back and continued his winning streak in this Olympic Sport.

“I am training under Master Atul Pangotra and am eying for the 2024 Olympics,” said Danish.

Hails from Gulshan Abad Colony in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the 25-year- youth has brought many laurels to the valley even in the past. Many times State Gold Medallist, In 2016, he won a silver medal in the Mahaveer National Taekwondo Championship organized by Taekwondo Federation of India at Rajasthan, and a Silver medal in Tokey Memorial National Taekwondo Championship at Ropar, Punjab, where he was declared as the Male best athlete of the tournament.

He represented Indian Taekwondo Team in the Men’s 58 weight category at Ramla Israel in Israel Open G2 Olympic ranking Taekwondo event and was sponsored by the Help Foundation; a J&K-based NGO, working for the betterment of society.

The championship was an official International Olympic ranking G2 championship organized by Israel Taekwondo Federation, where athletes from around 30 plus countries participated.

20221004-181204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man connives with doc to slay wife for insurance

    Battle for UP: 2,000 people booked for code violation at SP-RLD...

    AMU faculty patents smart e-rickshaw

    Lakhimpur farmers want case to be shifted out of UP