Canindia News

Taher Shabbir: Charlie Chaplin a huge reason I pursued cinema

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE03

Actor Taher Shabbir of Guilty fame credits Charlie Chaplin for being the reason for him to pursue cinema.

Taher took to Insatgram, where he shared a picture of himself sporting the iconic Charlie Chalplin moustache.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Always wondered how I’d look in the #charliechaplin #moustache haha. I love the man. He’s a huge reason for me pursuing cinema. #tahershabbirslavetocinema #selfportrait.”

Taher had earlier shared a string of photographs of himself by a lake.

“Yep I like doing magic tricks with water #belikewater #poser #paradise #humteen #ashutoshshahphotography #antoniobanderasfan @antoniobanderasoficial yeh wale aap ke naam,” he had written.

Taher made his acting debut in 2014 in “Nisha Aur Uske Cousins”. He was then seen in “Bepannaah”.

He ventured into Bollywood in 2016 with “Fan”. He was later seen in “Naam Shabana”, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi”, “Bypass Road” and “Guilty”.

Related posts

Bollywood divas sizzle on ramp at LFW 2019

CanIndia New Wire Service

Has the Khan triumvirate lost its hold on the boxoffice? (Column: Bollywood Spotlight)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bollywood music artistes rue shortage of female solo songs

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.