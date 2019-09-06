Tahilramani transfer: SC collegium not to disclose reasons

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani’s transfer to the Meghalaya High Court was made after full and complete deliberations by the Collegium. The Court said it would not be in the interest of the institution to disclose the reasons for transfer.

Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev S. Kalgaonkar issued the statement on Thursday after taking into consideration certain reports relating to transfer of chief justices/judges of the high courts that appeared in the media.

“However, if found necessary, the Collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the reasons for transfer,” the statement said.

“Further each of the recommendation was made after full and complete deliberations and the same were unanimously agreed upon by the Collegium,” the statement said.

“As directed, it is stated that each of the recommendations for transfer was made for cogent reasons after complying with the required procedures in the interest of better administration of justice,” the statement read.

Justice Tahilramani was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court by the Supreme Court collegium, which also declined her appeal to reconsider the transfer decision.

Following that, Justice Tahilramani sent her resignation letter to President Ram Nath Kovind. She also sent a copy of her resignation letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

She was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on August 28, 2018.

Though her resignation is yet to be accepted, Justice Tahilramani has abstained from court proceedings from Monday.

–IANS

