ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tahir jets off to Delhi for Diwali celebrations with family

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to ring in the festival of lights with his family in Delhi.

Tahir recently wrapped up the shoot of his untitled next and dived into the shoot of his next OTT project right away. Given that he hadn’t had an opportunity to spend Diwali with his family for the last three years owing to his work commitments and the pandemic, Tahir decided to take off to the capital city this year, despite his hectic schedule.

Tahir said: “Celebrating festivals with the family is always exciting and overwhelming. I am so glad that this year I can manage to take out sometime and go back home. My family is absolutely thrilled that I am finally able to be with them during this time.”

“Due to work and then the pandemic, I wasn’t able to go to Delhi for Diwali. So this year, I was very keen to be with them,” he added.

“Though it is a short trip of just three days, I am really looking forward to having a good time with my family and indulging in some festivities and good food back home.”

20221022-121004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Twitter trend: People feel I don’t...

    Prabhas treats co-star Deepika Padukone to Andhra meals on sets of...

    Nilu Kohli to feature in upcoming film ‘Court Kachehri’

    Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor shake-a-leg on ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’