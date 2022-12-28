ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Audience wants to watch clutter-breaking content

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has had quite a few releases this year like ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, feels that in the age of digital content, the audience wants to consume clutter-breaking content.

Ecstatic about the year gone by, Bhasin said: “It’s been a year filled with gratitude for me. I think I have found my groove and footing as an artist this year, having three back to back releases – ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ and ‘Looop Lapeta’ in 2022.”

“I have been fortunate to have had big hits and I would like to thank everyone for their love and appreciation for my performances. 2022 has given me one of the biggest highs of my career and it has been an unforgettable year filled with many successes.”

The actor concluded by pointing out: “Audiences are thirsty for clutter-breaking content and powerful performances and I couldn’t be more thankful to my producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to deliver the goods on screen with these three projects.

“I believe 2023 will turn out to be a bigger and a better year for me, given the exciting projects that I’m currently shooting. I hope to live up to the expectations that the industry has from me, do good work and further cement my place in this industry with my acting.”

