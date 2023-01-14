ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Season 2

As his show ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ (YKKA) completes one year on Saturday, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to shoot for its second season very soon.

‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is romantic crime thriller streaming television series on Netflix directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles.

On the first anniversary of his hit show, Tahir reflected: “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a very special show. The popularity of the series took us all by storm. The audiences love for the series and the critical acclaim I received has truly been the best memory of 2022, for me. Today, the show has completed one year and I am absolutely thrilled.”

He added: “Like everyone, even we as a team are eagerly waiting for the second season of YKKA. Our team is working really hard to ensure the same thrill and entertainment that the first season had.”

“We are scheduled to shoot this year and I hope it is received with the same zeal, enthusiasm and acclaim as the first one.”

