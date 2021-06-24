Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is currently trekking in the mountains of Kasauli with her father, son Virajveer and pet dog Peanut. On Thursday, she posted a social media update saying the family decided to do a small cleaning drive at the mountain top.

Tahira uploaded a picture from the hills on Instagram Story and wrote: “And we also cleaned this hill top which some nincompoops before us had messed up! Wish we all could respect nature.”

Tahira recently announced her fifth book “The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother”. her last book was “The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman”.

She often gives followers interesting insights into her life and that of her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on social media.

Tahira is currently gearing up for the release of her short with “Feels Like Ishq”, which is scheduled to release on an OTT platform.

–IANS

ym/vnc