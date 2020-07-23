Tahira Kashyap shares throwback pics with her ‘little antithesis’

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has shared throwback pictures Instagram that feature her with daughter Varushka, whom she lovingly refers to as her little antithesis.

The photos shared by Tahira on Instagram are from a vacation in Nassau, Bahamas.

“Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth!” Tahira captioned the images.