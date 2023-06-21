Bowling all-rounder Lea Tahuhu and wicketkeeper batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout are set to return to New Zealand women’s central contract list for the 2023-24 season.

The duo will join newcomer Kate Anderson, who has received a central contract offer for the first time.

Despite missing out on a central contract last year, Tahuhu was a mainstay in the New Zealand women’s squad particularly in the T20I arena, taking 19 wickets in 14 outings, including eight scalps in New Zealand’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa earlier in the year.

Bezuidenhout returned to the contract list for the first time since the 2019-20 season following a two-year absence from cricket as she recovered from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport).

The wicketkeeper-batter returned to the WHITE FERNS for the T20 World Cup in South Africa in January and scored her maiden T20 international half-century against Bangladesh at Newlands.

Anderson was prolific in both formats during the 2022-23 domestic summer, topping the Super Smash run-scoring charts with a record-breaking 536 runs and notching 343 runs in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, including an unbeaten 141 against the Central Hinds.

Her performances were rewarded with a clean sweep of the female domestic awards at the ANZ New Zealand Cricket awards, taking home the Super Smash Player of the Year, the Ruth Martin Cup for domestic batting and the Women’s Domestic Player of the Year.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said the new and returning contract offers were just reward for players’ strong performances over the past 12 months.

“We’re delighted to be able to reward Kate Anderson with her first contract after her really impressive performances in domestic cricket last summer.

“Lea has been an important figure in our group over the last 12 months and has taken her game to a new level while also bringing strong leadership and helping with the development of our less experienced White Ferns.

“Bernie has been on a real journey over the last two years and her inclusion is testament to her work ethic and commitment to her game.

“She showed at the World Cup what she can offer with both the bat and the gloves, so we’re looking forward to building on that skillset and mindset over the coming season,” Sawyers said.

The contract list is made up of a familiar core of experienced players including captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, Maddy Green and Melie Kerr, while Otago spinner Eden Carson, Wellington batter Georgia Plimmer and Auckland trio Izzy Gaze, Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold have all retained their contracts after being added to the list last season.

Wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen and allrounder Nensi Patel have not received an offer to renew their existing contracts, while Lauren Down, who was offered a central contract for the 2023/24 season, has opted not to take up an agreement this season due to family reasons.

New Zealand women’s central contract offers 2023/24: Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

