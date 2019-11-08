Taika Waititi starts working on ‘Next Goal Wins’

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi has started filming his next feature “Next Goal Wins”, which stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.

Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights of the film. The film began production last week in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Next Goal Wins” is written by Waititi and Iain Morris.

“I’ve just started production on my next film, ‘Next Goal Wins’. We have such an amazing cast and crew behind this film, and I’m stoked to be partnering once again with the lovely people at Fox Searchlight Pictures,” Waititi said.

“Next Goal Wins” tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits a down-on-his-luck, maverick coach (Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

The film also features Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana in her debut role.

Waititi is producing, alongside Jonathan Cavendish and Garrett Basch, with Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, and Kathryn Dean serving as executive producers.

Additional producers include Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, who directed the 2014 documentary from which the film is based. The film will be overseen by Presidents of Production for Film and Television David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, senior vice president of Production DanTram Nguyen, and vice president of Production Taylor Friedman.

“Taika is an incredible talent and master at bringing honesty and humanity to the surface in any story. We are thrilled to be working with him again on such an extraordinary true story of perseverance in the face of defeat. He has brought together a terrific group of actors, craftspeople and sports players to bring this unique story to life,” said Greenbaum and Greenfield.

–IANS

sug/bc