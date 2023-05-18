A tailor was killed in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on Thursday, a police official said, adding the accused person has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Shivanth, a 22-year-old resident of Old Seelampur locality.

The official said that the Gandhi Nagar police station received information regarding a murder of a person using a sharp edged weapon at 1.36 a.m.

“Shivnath was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival. He had sharp weapon injuries on his throat,” he said.

During interrogation, the accused Rohit, who is also a resident of the same locality, revealed that he was in love with a woman for the last two years.

“However, a few days ago, the families of both the woman and Rohit did not agree for their marriage. Following this, he was in depression,” said the official.

“When Shivanth came to stay with Rohit, he presumed that he was sent by the woman’s family to see whether he was talking with the girl or not. In anger, he decided to kill Shivnath,” the official said, adding that a knife used in commission of crime was recovered from the accused.

