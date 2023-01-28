ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Taimur poses with father Saif in new aeroplane pics

NewsWire
0
0

In a new set of pictures that have emerged on the Internet, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen in the company of his father within the confines of an airplane.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram on Saturday to share the adorable pic of the father-son duo.

She wrote in the caption, “MY Turn. Says #timtim. To sit on Abba’s lap”.

In the pictures, Taimur could be seen sitting on the lap of his father in casual outfits.

Soon after Saba shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

One fan wrote, “Mashallah Gorgeous pic.”

“God bless,” another fan commented.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and in 2016, the two became parents to Taimur. Their younger son Jeh was born on February 21, 2021.

20230128-173802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bharti Singh: Haarsh and I have always wanted a baby girl...

    ‘Compelling watch’: Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reviews ‘PS-1’

    Tamannaah Bhatia to star in ‘Babli Bouncer’

    Athiya, KL Rahul to get married in Dec at Suneil Shetty’s...