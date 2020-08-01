Tainted DSP’s son held for threatening to blow up Gurugram jail

Gurugram, Aug 2 (IANS) A 30-year-old man, son of a former Deputy Superintendent of Police, was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the district prison, an official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Ravi Anand Chautala had posted an audio recording on social media threatening to explode the distrct jail, and had also demanded the release of inmates including his father Dharamveer Chautala who was recently arrested for allegedly supplying mobile phones, simcards and contraband to other inmates while he was deployed as Deputy Superintendent of the Gurugram prison.

“Since the matter was extremely serious, we analysed the voice in the audio recording. It matched with the voice of the Ravi. We have alerted our intelligence officers around the jail and apprehended him,” said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

The crime branch of Gurugram police had arrested Dharamveer Chautala, the then deputy jail superintendent, on July 23 along with his aide for allegedly supplying contrabands and mobile phones with simcards to the inmates of the district prison located at Bhondsi village.

Following the direction of Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao, the Crime Branch had conducted raid at the house of Chautala and seized 230 gm fine quality of charas and 11 mobile phones with 4G simcards and mobile batteries.

–IANS

str/sdr/