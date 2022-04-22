SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Tainted past of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet raises eyebrows

NewsWire
0
136

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion voting in the Parliament, which he claimed was part of a US-led international conspiracy, implemented by using his opposition parties to throw him out of power.

Now with Imran Khan out, Shehbaz Sharif has taken over as the Prime Minister with a clear plan to go into general elections at the earliest.

But his current tenure in ruling, be it for a short stint, has seen the formation of cabinet members, whose selection has raised eyebrows over the portfolios allotted to them and their legal standings.

As per details, of the initial selection of at least 37 members, including federal ministers and state advisors, at least 24 members of the cabinet, including the Prime Minister himself, have either been released on bail or have legal cases pending against them in the Pakistani courts.

“Twenty-four ministers of the cabinet, including the Prime Minister, have been released on bail. The new cabinet could have given a better and clearer message to the world if the IG (Inspector General) Prisons had taken oath instead of the chairman senate,” said former Information Minister and member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry.

“Only Kulbushan Yadav remained in jail, the rest have become ministers,” added Chaudhry.

Shehbaz Sharif’s new cabinet consists of 31 federal ministers, three ministers of state and three advisors, with more to be added in the coming days.

The cabinet members who are out on bail include some prominent names, such as:

* Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister, money laundering case

* Khawaja Asif, Defence Minister, money laundering case

* Rana Sanaullah, Interior Minister, drugs case

* Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet member, protest case

* Ahsan Iqbal, Planning Minister, Narowal sports stadium corruption case

* Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Energy Minister, LNG scam case

* Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, LNG scam case

* Syed Khursheed Shah, Minister for Water Resources, disproportionate assets case

* Khawaja Saad Rafique, Railway Minister, Paragon Housing Society case

* Qadir Patel, Health Minister, money laundering case

* Javed Latif, Federal Minister, inciting violence

* Shazia Marri, Head of Benazir Income Support Fund, fake degree case

* Faisal Sabzwari, Maritime Affairs Minister, hate speech case

* Khurram Dastagir, cabinet member, out on bail in two cases

* Hina Rabbani Khar, MoS Foreign Affairs, Khar family land case

20220422-192807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 Pak soldiers killed in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

    Navy’s aim is to create ecosystem that supports blue economy: Admiral...

    Russian President’s visit to Pakistan on the cards

    Chattogram Open 2022: Hossain sets early pace