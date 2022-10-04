ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Taissa Farmiga returns for ‘The Nun 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Taissa Farmiga, who played the role of sister Irene in the 2018 horror movie ‘Nun’, is all set to return in the second installment of the film titled ‘The Nun 2’.

Farmiga will star alongside Storm Reid, who was recently announced to join the New Line franchise. The original ‘Nun’ movie, which followed Farmiga’s Sister Irene as she fought alongside Demian Bichir’s Father Burke to fend off the possession of the demon nun Valek in 1952 Romania, debuted in 2018 and earned $366 million worldwide on the way to becoming the top grossing in the franchise to date, reports Variety.

The film was a spinoff of 2016’s ‘The Conjuring 2’, which starred Farmiga’s older sister Vera, who has fronted three ‘Conjuring’ films, turning the horror franchise into a bit of a family affair.

‘The Nun 2’ will be directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed the seventh and most recent entry, 2021’s ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’.

Akela Cooper wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

James Wan and Peter Safran also continue their run on ‘The Conjuring’ films, producing the new movie under their respective banners Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, like they’ve done the previous seven installments. Judson Scott will oversee the production for Atomic Monster with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman executive producing.

‘The Nun 2’ is set for release on September 8, 2023.

20221004-101206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jonas Brothers release ‘Who’s in your Head’ after Nick’s birthday

    Marvel confirms Daredevil is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Canon

    J.K. Rowling hits back at Putin’s remark about ‘cancel-culture’

    Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to charges of non...