Taiwanese manufacturer of premium gaming hardware Gigabyte on Monday launched four GeForce RTX 4090 series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA ADA Lovelace architecture in India.

Gigabyte launched three air-cooled graphics cards — AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER 24G, GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G and GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 24G, and one water-cooled graphics card AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 XTREME WATERFORCE 24G.

“To fully unleash the unparalleled performance of this new architecture, GIGABYTE equipped its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards with amped-up designs and improved features, giving hardcore gamers and content creators more of everything,” the company said in a statement.

The AORUS MASTER is recommended for the enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance and colourful RGB appearance. The WINDFORCE is the best choice for those who desire a neat and elegant design, while maintaining both performance and durability.

In addition, there is the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one water-cooled solution. It is the best choice for gamers who want the advantages of water-cooling and easy installation, the company said.

The AORUS MASTER graphics card features the new fan blades and a special surface design, WINDFORCE bionic shark fan increases the static pressure by up to 30 per cent while reducing noise level by up to 3dB at the same time, compared to the regular fans at the same RPM.

The WINDFORCE graphics card also uses the WINDFORCE cooling system. It features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, large vapour chamber with direct touch to the GPU, composite copper heat pipes, 3D active fans, and screen cooling that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation.

