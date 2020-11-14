Taiwan reports highest daily new COVID-19 figure

Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan on Friday, the highest daily figure since April 19, the local epidemic monitoring agency said.

Of the new cases, five were from the Philippines, two from Indonesia and one from Poland, the agency said in a press release.

From Monday to Friday, the island reported a total of 20 new COVID-19 cases, with the daily figure gradually rising, the statement said.

The agency attributed the rise to an increasing number of imported cases as the pandemic builds across the world, the Xinhua news agency reported.

However, it said that most of the new cases were light ones and have not affected local communities nor put pressure on medical resources.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan had risen to 597 as of Friday. Of these, seven died, 533 recovered, and 57 others remain hospitalized, according to the agency.

–IANS

rs/