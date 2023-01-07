WORLD

Taiwan sees highest annual average inflation growth in 14 years

NewsWire
0
0

Taiwan’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.95 per cent last year, the largest increase since 2009, according to data released by the island’s statistics agency.

The statistics agency said the CPI growth was largely affected by fruit prices, which increased by around 10 per cent due to climate change.

House rent and fuel price variations also influenced the consumer inflation rate, reports Xinhua news agency.

The CPI for December 2022 increased by 0.16 per cent month on month and by 2.71 per cent year on year, the statistics agency said.

It attributed the CPI growth to price changes for vegetables, hotel accommodation, and petrol and diesel products.

Food prices grew by 4.93 per cent year on year in December, faster than other major consumption sectors, with egg prices rising 19.92 per cent and vegetable prices up 11.98 per cent.

The statistics agency predicted that the pressure of imported inflation has not been fully eased, and that the island’s CPI growth rate might fall below 2 per cent after the second quarter of the year.

20230107-105602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka seeks support of India and other neighbours to find...

    France striker Christopher Nkunku ruled out of World Cup due to...

    Myanmar’s Covid-19 tally reaches to 613,427

    Twitter won’t allow new accounts to buy Blue verification for 90...