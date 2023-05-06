INDIALIFESTYLE

Taj and Air India unveil The Maharaja Suite

New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) At the iconic Taj Mahal in Delhi, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), showcased The Maharaja Suite. The suite’s design pays homage to Air India’s well-known emblem and welcomes the national airline back into the Tata organisation.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Taj, with its rich legacy for over a century, has always been renowned for pioneering innovative concepts. We are proud to bring this distinctive experience of The Maharaja Suite starting with Delhi. As Air India takes flight to gateway cities around the world, Taj will partner their journey to offer the world-class Indian hospitality that it is known for.”

A journey through time, The Maharaja Suite, offers a uniquely themed master bedroom, dining room, an enclosed balcony lounge, and a study paying homage to the pioneer of Indian aviation. The characteristic style, wit and warmth of the Maharaja comes alive in its specially-commissioned furniture and artworks. Maharaja’s distinctive moustache takes centre stage in the upholstery and aviation aesthetics in the airplane styled windows, lounge chair, luggage elements and the deep red in the doors and ceiling.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said, “The iconic Maharaja is a proud part of Air India’s long legacy, and we are delighted that Taj is celebrating it through The Maharaja Suite at Taj Mahal, Delhi. It will stand as a strong reminder of Air India’s history even as we transform the airline to become, once again, amongst the best in the world.”

Designed by Bobby Mukherji and Associates, introduction of The Maharaja Suite also marks the completion of the renovation of the marquee Taj Mahal, Delhi.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230506-160406

