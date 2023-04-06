Assam BJP legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi on Thursday said that the Taj Mahal cannot be a symbol of love.

“Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in the memory of his 4th wife Mumtaz. However, he married three ladies after the demise of Mumtaz,” Kurmi claimed.

“How could Shah Jahan marry three other women following the death of Mumtaz if he had really loved her?” he wondered.

Earlier, the BJP legislator asserted that the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar should be demolished.

In the wake of an alteration in the syllabus of History, Civics and Hindi for class 12, Kurmi issued an appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raze the two Mughal-era built monuments.

He said: “I urge the Prime Minister to immediately demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar. In place of these two monuments, the world’s most beautiful temples should be built.”

“I also appeal that the architecture of these two temples should be so that no other monuments can come closer to them,” the MLA added.

Kurmi further said that he was ready to donate at least his one and a half year’s salary for the construction of temples.

This led to a huge controversy and the Congress leader filed an FIR against the BJP legislator.

