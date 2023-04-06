INDIA

‘Taj Mahal can’t be a symbol of love’: BJP legislator

NewsWire
0
0

Assam BJP legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi on Thursday said that the Taj Mahal cannot be a symbol of love.

“Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in the memory of his 4th wife Mumtaz. However, he married three ladies after the demise of Mumtaz,” Kurmi claimed.

“How could Shah Jahan marry three other women following the death of Mumtaz if he had really loved her?” he wondered.

Earlier, the BJP legislator asserted that the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar should be demolished.

In the wake of an alteration in the syllabus of History, Civics and Hindi for class 12, Kurmi issued an appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raze the two Mughal-era built monuments.

He said: “I urge the Prime Minister to immediately demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar. In place of these two monuments, the world’s most beautiful temples should be built.”

“I also appeal that the architecture of these two temples should be so that no other monuments can come closer to them,” the MLA added.

Kurmi further said that he was ready to donate at least his one and a half year’s salary for the construction of temples.

This led to a huge controversy and the Congress leader filed an FIR against the BJP legislator.

20230406-223605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ali Fazal to next work in film based on all-girl robotics...

    IIT-K to collaborate with Canadian university on joint degree program

    To save Great Indian Bustard, SC recommends underground powerlines, divertors

    PFI ban: Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh, drones deployed