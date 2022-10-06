INDIALIFESTYLE

Taj Mahal to open for night viewing this month

NewsWire
0
0

The Taj Mahal will be open for night viewing during ‘Sharad Purnima’ for four nights this time.

Superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said, “As the Taj Mahal remains closed on Friday, tourists will be allowed to view the monument at night for four days, from Saturday to Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased one day before the night viewing date from the counter at the ASI office.”

Sharad Purnima will be observed on the intervening night of October 9/10.

The phenomenon, called ‘chamki’, makes the monument’s marble glow as the moonlight strikes it at different angles during this period.

Tourists from around the world line up to visit the marble monument at this time.

Last year, the monument was open for five nights around the full moon every month. The effect becomes even more pronounced at this time.

The night viewing facility will be available for only 400 people, divided into eight slots, from 8.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

20221006-084602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unable to get drugs, man stabs two, arrested within hours: Police

    Building three giga factories in India for green energy value chain:...

    HM terror module busted in J&K’s Kulgam, 3 terror associates held

    India setting up control rooms for stranded nationals on Ukraine borders