Another attempt to force change the name of the Taj Mahal to “Tejo Mahal” fell flat, after noisy scenes and frayed tempers in a special session of the Agra Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

A corporator had moved a resolution demanding the name change, on the basis of claimed “historical evidence” that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple.

But due to the din, and groups of corporators shouting slogans, the matter could not be taken up. Mayor Navin Jain adjourned the house indefinitely, after failing to bring the session to order.

While the Hindutva group was adamant to move the resolution, the BSP and Congress corporators opposed the initiative, claiming that the High Court and the Supreme Court, had already dismissed the plea.

Outside the house, various Hindutva groups continued to shout slogans, as corporation officials tried hard to pacify the agitated members of the house.

Senior BJP corporator Anurag Chaturvedi told IANS that the initiative was legally flawed and could not be pursued. The property belongs to the ASI, therefore only the Union government could take a decision.

The term of the Agra Municipal Corporation ends in November. Ahead of the elections, the parties are trying to raise the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Agra tourism industry has suggested to maintain the status quo. A new tourist season begins from September 27. “Therefore, efforts should be made to maintain peace and harmony,” a tourism stakeholder said.

