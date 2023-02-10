A 32-year-old Tajik national, who came to a hospital for the treatment of his sister, bag containing more than $5,000 was allegedly snatched by unidentified persons in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area, said an official on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim was standing outside a private hospital in the area.

According to a senior police official, the victim was present outside the hospital on Friday evening when an unidentified person got out of a car and snatched his bag.

“The accused sat inside the car again while his associate accelerated the car and fled from the spot. He was having more than $5,700 and some valuable documents inside the bag,” said the official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Police teams are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the culprits and trace them. Several teams have been formed to nab them,” said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

