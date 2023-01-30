A reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.’s Takahama nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture of central Japan was automatically halted on Monday after an alert went off, local media reported.

Following an alert warning of a rapid decrease in the number of neutrons within the unit, the No. 4 reactor at the Takahama plant was halted at 3:21 p.m. local time, Kyodo News reported.

There has been no indication of the incident causing environmental contamination, said the report citing the complex’s operator as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said the reactor’s cooling function is normal, it added.

The No. 4 reactor restarted in November last year after being shut down for routine inspections.

20230131-004803