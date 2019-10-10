Take a breast break, women!

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) From 35-year-old Sapna Aggarwal to 75-year-old Promila Katyal 25 breast cancer survivors strutted the ramp for designer Anupamaa Dayal’s ‘pink show’ at the recently-concluded 12th edition of the India Runway Week.

The show coincided with the breast cancer awareness month of October and aimed to motivate women to take a “breast break”.

“Breast cancer can be prevented easily if we take out just 1 minute in a week to test ourselves. All women need to take a breast break,” said Dayal.

According to the designer, “I have always tried working towards these kind of causes where society as a whole can be benefited. In India, women hardly care about themselves. We need to educate women in India about this deadly disease.”

Dayal said that having real life cancer survivors on the ramp can help extend the reach of the cause. “There are so many shows happening but people don’t go for every show. But people wanted to attend this show when they got to know about these models,” she said.

