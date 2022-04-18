Ayurveda as we all know offers countless health benefits. Ayurvedic medicines, Ayurvedic oils are known to provide the best relief and treatments with zero side effects as Ayurveda is all about using natural home-grown ingredients with zero preservatives and chemicals.

But did you know that Ayurveda also has classifications of skin types? If you can identify the Ayurvedic skin type you have, there are countless ingredients and remedies that can be applied to get an all-natural, glowing and healthy skin for life.

Here are the skin types as classified in Ayurveda:

Pita – this is fair, soft, sensitive and warm skin. This skin type, according to Ayurveda is susceptible to freckles and is also more prone to acne, sunspots or other kinds of rashes. Recommended oils for this skin type include, cooling oils like coconut, caster, sunflower, olive or even ghee (clarified butter).

Vata – this is dry and thin delicate skin that can feel cool to touch and is more prone to flaking, dehydration and ageing. Recommended oils include sesame, avocado, pomegranate and safflower.

Kapha – this is said to have qualities of earth and water and these skin types can be thick, oily, soft, pale, cool and this skin type might have better tolerance to the sun. But because of the excess oils, this skin type is also more prone to pimples, dull complexion and oil retention. Recommended oils include almond oil, corn, or plain sesame.

Combination – this is when a person’s skin has a combination of two types like vata-pitta, which means the person has skin that is both dry and sensitive, pita-kapha, when the skin is oily and sensitive or vata-kapha, where the skin is mostly dry with oily zones (usually the T-zone).

For combination skins, sesame oil is said to be effective, for vata pitta skin types almond oil will be most effective.

Knowing which type your skin is can help you establish an effective Ayurvedic skin care routine. All Ayurvedic routines are good for skin, but when you try a skin care that is optimally suited for your skin type, the effects are instantaneous and long lasting. The reason oils are mentioned here is that one of the simplest techniques in skin care is an oil cleanse.

Just take a few drops of oil (as per skin type) and massage it gently into the face. Do so, for a couple of minutes, then take a thick towel, soak in warm water and use the wet towel to wipe the face. The warm water should open the pores, allow for better absorption of the oils and facilitate the cleaning of dirt and dead skin. Once the face is wiped clean, if the face feels dry, take just a drop or two of the oil and apply on the face for moisturizing. Doing so, regularly, will keep the skin healthy and glowing.