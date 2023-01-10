BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Take a virtual tour of MG Pavilion at ‘Auto Expo 2023’ in metaverse

NewsWire
0
0

Automaker MG Motor India on Tuesday unveiled ‘MGverse’, its future-ready 3D metaverse platform which anyone can experience during the ‘Auto Expo 2023’ from anywhere and take a virtual tour of the event.

MG has teamed up with Metadome to offer an enriching digital experience for remote visitors.

The MGverse offers an integrated Explore & Creator’s centre, a virtual experience zone with extended customer experience touchpoints and the MG Arena including an ‘Avatar Shop’, among other options.

It is a social, interactive digital twin of the physical ‘MG Pavilion’ at the event.

“With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGverse, the first of its kind, is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

People can virtually view their realistic avatar by entering MG’s expo pavilion and experience interactive engagement features while conversing with other avatars.

“We look forward to a successful collaboration in empowering the brand’s ecosystem of immersive customer experiences with our proprietary 3D & XR platform for the automotive industry,” said Kanav Singla, Founder and CEO, Metadome.ai.

The ‘MGverse’ was announced earlier as a platform that would combine multiple virtual spaces into a single continuum to allow MG’s stakeholders to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop.

20230110-165204

