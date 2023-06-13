INDIA

‘Take action against Annamalai’, AIADMK tells BJP

NewsWire
0
0

The AIADMK on Tuesday passed a resolution against Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai for his remarks about former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, urging the BJP’s central leadership to take immediate action against him.

When asked during a recent interview if the period between 1991 and 1996, when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, was among the worst periods in terms of corruption, Annamalai had said: “Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former Chief Ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption.”

At the meeting of district secretaries presided over by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a resolution was passed against Annamalai asking the BJP’s central leadership to take immediate action against the state BJP chief.

The AIADMK is infuriated at Annamalai after he indirectly termed Jayalalithaa as ‘corrupt’.

Interestingly, AIADMK and BJP are alliance partners in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party’s central leadership is likely to listen to AIADMK’s plea and there could be some changes in the party hierarchy in Tamil Nadu.

20230613-163604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP’s Bhuban Gam set to win Majuli seat in Assam (Ld)

    Kerala CM leaves for Europe tour

    Navneet Kalra case: Court says sentiments against accused can’t be ground...

    Ricky Ponting reveals best combined Australia-India Test XI ahead of WTC...