The AIADMK on Tuesday passed a resolution against Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai for his remarks about former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, urging the BJP’s central leadership to take immediate action against him.

When asked during a recent interview if the period between 1991 and 1996, when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, was among the worst periods in terms of corruption, Annamalai had said: “Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former Chief Ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption.”

At the meeting of district secretaries presided over by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a resolution was passed against Annamalai asking the BJP’s central leadership to take immediate action against the state BJP chief.

The AIADMK is infuriated at Annamalai after he indirectly termed Jayalalithaa as ‘corrupt’.

Interestingly, AIADMK and BJP are alliance partners in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party’s central leadership is likely to listen to AIADMK’s plea and there could be some changes in the party hierarchy in Tamil Nadu.

20230613-163604