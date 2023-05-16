The Goa Forward Party on Tuesday ‘gheraoed’ Civil Supplies Department officials for supplying contaminated rice to public and served a seven days ultimatum to take action against staff responsible for mismanagement.

Irked with the incident of supplying rice infested with maggots, mites and fungus to ration card holders of the coastal state, party members protested against officials and alleged that the government and its department is responsible for the mismanagement.

“When this serious issue is going on, the Director of the Civil Supplies Department has been granted leave. There is no responsible person to answer our questions,” GFP leader Prashant Naik told reporters.

In August last year, the Civil Supplies Department drew criticism after 241 tonnes of ‘toor daal’ was found spoiled in its warehouses.

“After the incident of ‘toor dal’, we had demanded action. Had the government taken action then, similar incident would have not happened now. Government and Civil Supplies Department is responsible for this mess. If the government fails to take action now, then again similar incidents will happen. Hence we want action against the responsible officers within seven days. If the government fails to take action within seven days, then we will come again in large numbers and protest,” Naik said.

He said that it is serious issue of the health of poor people who consume this rice supplied by Civil Supplies Department.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that Civil Supplies officials should check the warehouses to check quality and should not leave it on store keepers.

Goa’s Department of Civil Supplies, which is often in the limelight for wastage and spoilage of commodities in warehouses, has now once again drawn attention over its alleged mismanagement by supplying spoiled rice to ration card holders.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Ravi Naik has said that action will be taken on officers responsible for the incident.

