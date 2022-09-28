Deputy leader in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Congress MLA U.T. Khader said on Wednesday that action should be initiated against all organisations which work against the constitution.

Reacting to the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI), former minister Khader stated that there should be equal action on those organisations, individuals who are indulging in spreading hatred, pitting one community against the other in the society, staging attacks on individuals and conspiring to commit murders.

Those organisations must be dealt in the same way, he stated indirectly targetting the Hindutva organisations.

He further said that there should not be any discrimination in initiating action. Only one murder case in the backdrop of communal hatred has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Only in one case compensation has been given. There should not be any discrimination in dealing with such cases,” he said, referring to the serial communal revenge killings in Dakshina Kannada district. “The ruling BJP has reached out to the family of its activist but turned blind eye towards two youth hacked to death belonging to the minority community,” said Khader.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that until Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are in-charge, no harm can come to this country. “No room for disruptive activities in the country,” he said.

“Many PFI activists have crossed borders to get trained. They are operating from there and have indulged in many untoward and disruptive activities in the state,” CM Bommai stated.

He appealed to the people not to have any link with the banned outfit

20220928-131802