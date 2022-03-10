Take advantage of the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit this March Break

Making plans for March Break? Explore Ontario and get back up to 20% on eligible accommodations on your personal income tax.

The province is promoting local tourism with the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit. This is not just for March break but all year round.

The temporary Personal Income Tax credit will allow Ontario residents to claim eligible accommodation expenses, up to a maximum of $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for families. The credit will provide up to a maximum of $200 for an individual and $400 for a family.

Ontarians could get back up to 20 per cent on eligible accommodation expenses for stays between January 1 and December 31, 2022, at hotels, motels, lodges, bed-and-breakfast establishments, cottages, campgrounds and other short-term accommodations in Ontario that are subject to GST/HST.

“Ontario offers the world in one province — from vibrant cities to historic small towns, food trails to festivals, and mountains to beaches,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit will help make travel more affordable and encourage Ontarians to explore their own province, reinvigorating local tourism economies by delivering a much-needed boost to local businesses while keeping Ontario competitive in the global market.”

Ontario residents will be able to apply for the credit when they file their 2022 personal Income Tax and Benefit Returns in 2023 and can receive the credit even if they do not owe income tax. Residents must keep detailed receipts for their eligible Ontario accommodation expenses.

The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit is part of the government’s plan to drive economic recovery and long-term growth so the province can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.