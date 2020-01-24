Take care of law and order in Delhi: Kejriwal to Shah

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said law and order in Delhi is deteriorating and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of it.

“What is happening in Delhi? The law and order situation is deteriorating. Please take care of the law and order situation in Delhi,” the Chief Minister made the comment in Hindi in response to Shah’s tweet.

His remarks came after a man opened fire on Thursday at a group of protesting students gathered for an anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat.

The Home Minister took to Twitter saying “I talked to Delhi Police Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) over Delhi firing incident and directed him to take strict action over the incident”.

“The Centre will not tolerate such kind of incidents. A serious action will be taken on it and the guilty will not be spared,” Shah tweeted.

–IANS

nks/kr