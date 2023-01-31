INDIA

Take hard line against upper castes: Bihar Minister in puported video

NewsWire
0
0

In a purported video of a phone conversation, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav, who recently made controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas, was heard telling his supporters to take a hard line against the “upper castes”.

A purported video of RJD national vice president Uday Narayan Chaudhary speaking to Yadav over phone went viral on social media, where Yadav was heard telling his supporters to target “upper castes but not the entire Hindu community”.

The video was reportedly captured when Chaudhary was in Simultala block of Bihar’s Jamui Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. The farmers of Simultala have donated their land for construction of a school, and they urged Chaudhary to invite the state Education Minister there. After which, Chaudhary called Yadav over phone with his mobile speaker on, and the video of entire conversation was recorded by someone.

Yadav, during the conversation, was heard citing an example of “Mata Sabri” and “Nishadh Raj”. He also said that pick Ramcharitmanas or any other holy book and highlight points where people of upper caste were dominating. Yadav suggested his supporters to “avoid saying anything against Ram as it would turn outrageous, and Hindu people may get angry on it.”

The minister had earlier claimed that Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti, and Bunch of Thoughts “spread hatred in society”. His remarks stoked a huge nationwide controversy.

20230131-201205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian, US troops celebrate ‘Basant Panchami’ in Rajasthan

    Goa Forward Party MLA resigns, to join BJP on Friday

    Nandita Das heads to TIFF with her Kapil Sharma-starrer film

    K’taka registers 40 pc drop in Covid vaccination