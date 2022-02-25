Take steps for safety of students trapped in Ukraine: Harsimrat

Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students trapped in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia as well as their safe passage to India.

Harsimrat Kaur shared a list of 33 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine. She said there was a likelihood of more Punjabis being stranded in Ukraine besides people from other states in the country.

She said a concerted effort needed to be taken through the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to ensure the safety of the students and Indian nationals there. She said simultaneously it should be explored as to how all Indians could be evacuated from Ukraine by road due to halt of flights.

Harsimrat Kaur also reached out separately to Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, and requested that the all needed help be extended to Indian students through the embassy in Ukraine.

