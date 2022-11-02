INDIA

Take suo muto cognisance of Morbi bridge collapse, Vaghela urges Guj CJ

Veteran leader and former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela has requested the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court to initiate suo motu case in the Morbi bridge collapse, in which 141 persons died.

In a letter to the Chief Justic, Vaghela, citing the unnamed FIR and later the arrest of security guard and booking clerks and workers, claimed that “to save the actual offenders, police have arrested poor people to make them scapegoats, therefore there is pressing need for an independent inquiry and unbiased investigation into this incident”.

He has alleged that the FIR does not mention the name of the owner of the Oreva group and no top person from the management has either been arrested or investigated.

Drawing attention towards the repair and renovation, Vaghela said that “media reports say the wires (cables) of the suspension bridge were not changed, without obtaining fitness certificate, or permission to inaugurate it or open it for public. Oreva group has started charging Rs 17 and Rs 12 for visiting the said bridge. The tickets had no numbering. Though the bridge load bearing capacity was 10 to 15 persons, hundreds were allowed.”

