Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that it is the responsibility of the people of Goa to take tourism area beyond ‘Sun-Sand-Sea’ concept, for which government can help in creating the infrastructure.

Sawant was speaking during ‘cashe festival’ organised by Forest Development Corporation, which he announced will be an annual event.

“I am sure even the tourists visiting the state will attend this two-day festival. This will help to promote cashew products of Goa,” he added.

“Earlier the tourism concept was only ‘Sun-Sand-Sea’, now we have to take this concept beyond it. Only government can’t do it, people of the state will have to take responsibility for it. We can create infrastructure in remote areas, however the tourism activities will have to be created by PPP model,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister added that there is a need to encourage making of the Kunbi saree and shawl and make its promotion to increase sales.

The ‘Kunbi’ saree, a traditional dressing style of ‘Kunbi’ tribe, existed even before Portuguese captured Goa. Kunbi saree got a lease of life when eminent Goan fashion designer late Wendell Rodricks promoted it on the fashion ramp.

Sawant said that artisans and handicraft of Goa should be promoted in the tourism area.

