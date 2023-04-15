INDIALIFESTYLE

Take tourism beyond ‘Sun-Sand-Sea’: Goa CM

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that it is the responsibility of the people of Goa to take tourism area beyond ‘Sun-Sand-Sea’ concept, for which government can help in creating the infrastructure.

Sawant was speaking during ‘cashe festival’ organised by Forest Development Corporation, which he announced will be an annual event.

“I am sure even the tourists visiting the state will attend this two-day festival. This will help to promote cashew products of Goa,” he added.

“Earlier the tourism concept was only ‘Sun-Sand-Sea’, now we have to take this concept beyond it. Only government can’t do it, people of the state will have to take responsibility for it. We can create infrastructure in remote areas, however the tourism activities will have to be created by PPP model,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister added that there is a need to encourage making of the Kunbi saree and shawl and make its promotion to increase sales.

The ‘Kunbi’ saree, a traditional dressing style of ‘Kunbi’ tribe, existed even before Portuguese captured Goa. Kunbi saree got a lease of life when eminent Goan fashion designer late Wendell Rodricks promoted it on the fashion ramp.

Sawant said that artisans and handicraft of Goa should be promoted in the tourism area.

20230415-231603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP blames SP for allowing twin towers project in Noida

    TN extends ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme to Arts and Science colleges

    RBI looks at securitisation of NPAs, provisioning on expected loss basis...

    Netizens ask Urvashi to leave Rishabh Pant alone as she wears...