INDIA

Take up case of 700 Punjabi students deportation from Canada: Sukhbir Badal

NewsWire
0
0

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Friday requested Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take up the case of 700 Punjabi students, who face imminent deportation from Canada due to no fault of theirs, with the Canadian authorities.

In a statement here, the SAD President said 700 students who had received deportation letters from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) after their admission offer letters submitted to an Ontario-based public college were found to be fake were duped by an education migration service company.

“The students are victims of a scam perpetrated on them. Acting against them will not only endanger their future but will virtually destroy 700 families as the parents of the students have spent their hard earned money to educate their wards in Canada with the hope of being granted Permanent Residency (PR).”

Giving details of the case, Badal said the students paid Rs 16 to Rs 20 lakh to the company which purportedly facilitated their admission in Humber College in Ontario by generating fake admission offer letters along with fake fee deposit receipts.

“The students were given visas on the basis of this forgery by the Canadian embassy.” He said upon arrival in Canada the company informed the students that their admission to Humber University had been cancelled and facilitated their admission to another institution after taking a commission between Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh.

Badal said the scam, however, came to light when some of the students applied for PR and their documents were scrutinized. “The fact that the students were made to sign their applications as self-applicants by the company has put the entire blame of the forgery on them. It is also a fact that the fraud could have been detected at the very onset if the Canadian embassy issuing visas to the students had conducted a scrutiny of their college offer letter.”

Urging the External Affairs Minister to apprise the Canadian government about the entire case, besides stressing that the students had fallen victim to a scam, Badal said “the Canadian authorities should be requested to consider this case sympathetically on humanitarian grounds.”

20230317-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth disappears after writing ‘death note’; Woman PSI booked in K’taka

    Hughes, ISRO launch satellite internet service in India as Musk’s Starlink...

    Over 80% of India’s youngsters get vax first dose, total coverage...

    2nd Covid vax dose recipients outnumber those getting first jab