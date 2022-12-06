Taking inspiration from Babasaheb Ambedkar, we are emphasising on education through our government, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while paying tribute to him on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Tuesday.

“Today on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, I would like to appeal to all the people to seek inspiration from the life of Dr Ambedkar. His life was full of struggles and there is a lot for us to learn from it to become better citizens of this country,” said Kejriwal.

The Chie Minister participated in an event held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to observe Babasaheb’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Babasaheb envisioned that through good education to every citizen, we can alleviate poverty, establish equality and ensure dignity in the society, he said.

“His dream was to ensure that the basic facilities are provided even to the last citizen of the country. In his battles to improve the lives of others, he gave the most importance to education. It is by taking a lead out of his books that the Aam Aadmi Party government has transformed the educational system in Delhi and we are working on doing the same in Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

It is by providing good quality education to each citizen of the country that the lives of our citizens can be improved, Kejriwal said. He added further that those who are from the marginalised communities will also be given respect through this transformation.

Henceforth, education is extremely important and therefore we are following the steps of Babasaheb Ambedkar to improve the lives of every citizen of this country, the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, Kejriwal was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other leaders.

