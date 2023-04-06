INDIA

Taking no class, but Bihar Education Minister drawing college salary

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar, besides his salary as a lawmaker, is also receiving salary from a government-run college in Aurangabad for the last 15 years without teaching a single class.

The RJD minister, before joining the fulltime politics, was an assistant professor of Zoology at Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College in Aurangabad. He was elected as MLA from Madhepura Sadar for the last three terms. Still, he was taking a salary from the college without teaching a single class. He has been associated with the college since October 8, 1985 and will retire in 2026.

Principal of the college, Vijay Rajak said: “He is not coming to the college and not registering the attendance for the last 15 years but the salary is being issued to him from the government fund… The directive came from the Education Department.”

Chandrashekher was first elected in 2010 Assembly election from Madhepura Sadar constituency.

20230406-220203

