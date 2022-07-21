Sabrina Almeida

Second boosters (or the 4th Covid shot) are accessible to all adults in Ontario now, but data suggests that fewer people are rolling up their sleeves for it than for the previous one. Concern about the repercussions on the hospital system amid a seventh wave of COVID-19, fuelled by the contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5, hasn’t helped turn the tide. And so it looks like the pressure to increase second booster eligibility might have been a wasted effort.

The amount of doses that may be junked as a result of the low uptake are a whole different matter.

There are many reasons for this lack of interest in taking another jab, the most obvious being Covid fatigue and misconceptions about vaccine failure.

Given that it’s the seventh wave, much of the initial fear surrounding the coronavirus is being replaced by skepticism about its severity. Doubts have also arisen about the protection vaccines offer. Thousands of breakthrough infections are the likely culprits. With wastewater analysis showing that the rising infection levels could match the previous Omicron wave, the cynicism is growing.

There’s also a little bit of defiance perhaps, after all it’s been more than two years the virus has dictated how we live.

However, the perceived mildness of Omicron and its sub variants (when compared to Delta) coupled with news of a more targetted vaccine expected in fall might have also had a significant negative impact on fourth dose uptake.

Many who dodged the virus in December, when the highly-transmissible Omicron first reared its head, have not been so lucky in the past couple of months. Yet most escaped serious illness and the quick recovery has encouraged them to stick it out till the “more advanced” vaccine arrives.

Several believe the natural immunity they’ve achieved from contracting Covid will protect them for another six months and so there’s no urgency to take the fourth shot.

Others are simply upset about being infected despite having taken three jabs and are less inclined to get inoculated anytime soon. The ‘could-have-been-worse’ argument will not convince these individuals to get boosted this summer, or even fall for that matter.

The breakthrough infections and expectation of a more effective vaccine are also reminiscent of flu shots which have a poor track record of matching the current strain. Many friends used this logic to explain their reluctance to get boosted now. Predictions of the coronavirus becoming endemic like the flu or common cold have also fuelled the hesitancy surrounding vaccines as well as the growing complacency around the coronavirus. Many believe Covid is here to stay and are ready to tough it out.

Moreover, some local public health officials have also said it’s okay to wait a bit if you’re not particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 or in close contact with someone who is. (Toronto’s top doctor Eileen De Villa did however advise individuals to take a booster if it’s been more than six months since their last dose.) Is that doublespeak?

No, they’re just being honest, perhaps! Some data on the fourth dose which suggests only marginal protection doesn’t make a very strong case for it. Additionally, in its initial recommendations, NACI too advised administration of first and second boosters in “some populations”. Meaning those who were at risk of severe illness from contracting the coronavirus.

Some health experts are of the opinion that vaccines could do little to arrest the current wave. True! Others say that with indoor masking and social distancing rules being lifted the virus can spread more easily and quickly. Vaccines are the only way to prevent serious illness. Also true!

The question of whether to get boosted now or later is a complicated one. Nonetheless, it is an individual decision based on health and circumstance. If you’re conflicted, seek the professional advice of your family doctor, not a friend or relative!