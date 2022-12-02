BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Talbros group receives new orders worth Rs 420 cr

NewsWire
0
0

Auto ancillary Talbros Automotive Components Limited on Friday said new multi year orders worth Rs 420 crore has been received from both, domestic and overseas customers by its business divisions and joint ventures.

These orders are to be executed over a period of next five years covering the company’s product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.

According to Talbros Automotive, the new orders include Rs 160 crore worth from a leading electric vehicle (EV) maker. The order will be fulfilled over a five year period.

The company also said the orders are also from the non-automotive segment for export markets.

“The new orders further increase the revenue and profit visibility for Talbros group and will help us gain market share in the coming years,” Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director said.

20221202-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GlobalBees is latest unicorn with $ 111.5 raise in round led...

    Brazil court fines Apple $19 mn for not including chargers with...

    Gold jeweller needs to avoid punishment, warns consumer expert

    Will PM Modi launch 5G services in India on Oct 1?