Auto ancillary Talbros Automotive Components Limited on Friday said new multi year orders worth Rs 420 crore has been received from both, domestic and overseas customers by its business divisions and joint ventures.

These orders are to be executed over a period of next five years covering the company’s product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.

According to Talbros Automotive, the new orders include Rs 160 crore worth from a leading electric vehicle (EV) maker. The order will be fulfilled over a five year period.

The company also said the orders are also from the non-automotive segment for export markets.

“The new orders further increase the revenue and profit visibility for Talbros group and will help us gain market share in the coming years,” Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director said.

20221202-151202