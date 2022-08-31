SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign forces’ withdrawal

NewsWire
0
0

Taliban suicide bomber squads, homemade bombs assembled in oil containers, and old guards riding motorcycles in local uniforms were on display on Wednesday as the regime celebrated the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan.

The Taliban also made a show of strength by performing a military parade with the $7 billion worth of American military equipment left behind during the chaotic withdrawal of US-led NATO forces from the country, reports dpa news agency.

The event was conducted at Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.

Bagram Airfield was the Americans’ largest military headquarters during the two decades they operated in Afghanistan.

It was used for planning and coordinating military operations against the Taliban.

The televised ceremony was aired live by local broadcasters.

The day was also declared a national holiday and Taliban forces marked the night of the first anniversary in Kabul with fireworks and celebratory shots into the air.

Speaking at the event, the Taliban’s Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund said they had fought for 20 years for the day.

However, he admitted that country’s economy has been paralysed due to US sanctions and called on the world to engage with them.

The last American soldier left the Kabul International Airport on August 30, 2021, in the midst of chaos marking the end of Western efforts to fight off the Taliban.

20220831-152206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security Council extends mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan

    Pak Pashto singer starts music classes for Afghan refugee girls

    China axes ‘Wuhan Diary’ writer from literary body for ‘handing a...

    Taliban open fire as hundreds of Afghans take to streets to...