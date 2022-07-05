Mullah Omar, the elusive and reclusive one-eyed founder of the Taliban, once hid his personal vehicle by burying it when the US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in retaliation to the 9/11 attacks, media reports said.

Now, in 2022, the Taliban have dug up the vehicle of their founder in Zabul province, where it was buried 21 years ago, Express Tribune reported.

The Toyota vehicle was buried by Mullah Omar when he arrived at Zabul province in southern Afghanistan from Kandahar.

The car was found wrapped in plastic and mostly undamaged. The front mirror was, however, broken, a local said.

The vehicle will soon be displayed at the Afghan National Museum.

Born in 1960 in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, Mullah Omar fought with the Afghan fighters against the Soviet army in the 1980s and lost his right eye in battle.

Some reports suggest the Taliban leader had himself cut out his wounded eye, while others suggest he was treated at a hospital in one of the neighbouring countries, Express Tribune reported.

After the Soviets pulled out in 1989, Omar was said to have returned to his native area as a prayer leader and teacher. He gathered a band of students which was later said to have become the Taliban.

The Taliban took power in Kabul under Omar’s leadership in 1996 but were later toppled by a US-led invasion in 2001.

