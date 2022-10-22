SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban forces kill 6 IS terrorists in Kabul

NewsWire
0
0

Taliban forces stormed an Islamic State (IS) hideout in Kabul and killed six terrorists, an Afghan government spokesman said on Saturday.

“Forces of Special Units of Islamic Emirate spotted a hideout of IS militants yesterday (Friday) and arrested two operatives and after that stormed their hideout in Police District 8 as a result six insurgents were killed earlier today,” the Taliban-led government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

Numerous arms and ammunition including assault rifles, hand grenades, explosive materials and a car have also been seized from the hideout, Xinhua news agency quoted Mujahid as saying.

Some of the dead terrorists were involved in attacks on a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan and a college in Dasht-e-Barchi districts that left scores of people dead and injured weeks ago.

Mujahid also confirmed that a security personnel had been killed and another injured during the operation.

This is the second operation against the IS in Afghanistan as the Taliban forces in similar operations killed five terrorists in the northern Kunduz province a few days ago.

20221022-115001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    78 militants killed in Afghanistan in 24 hrs

    It’s pre-planned murder: Kin of 5 killed in B’desh road accident

    China to resume student visas for Indians

    Pak involvement in Jammu drone attack can’t be ruled out: J&K...