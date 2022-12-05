SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban hints at involvement of a foreign hand behind attack on Pak embassy in Kabul

NewsWire
0
0

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday confirmed that the terrorist behind the attack on the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan last week had been arrested, media reported.

He said that the arrested suspect belongs to IS – which had claimed responsibility of the attack.

Mujahid said that during the investigation, they learned that the planning of the attack was jointly carried out by IS and another militant group.

He also hinted at involvement of a foreign hand in it which aimed at ruining relations between two Islamic neighbouring countries, Samaa TV reported.

The spokesperson said that further investigation of the suspect was underway.

The Foreign Office on Sunday said that Pakistan was verifying the reports claiming that the Daesh group has taken responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

In a statement cited by jihadist monitor SITE, the Daesh regional chapter said it had “attacked the apostate Pakistani ambassador and his guards”.

Following, in a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated, “We have seen reports that IS-KP has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on December 2 2022. Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called it “an assassination attempt”

on the head of the mission, and demanded an investigation.

A Kabul police spokesperson said one suspect was arrested and two

light weapons were seized after security forces swept a nearby building,

Samaa TV reported.

20221205-201604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban execute Amrullah Saleh’s brother

    Journalists among Kabul airport explosion victims

    Imran Khan meeting with former CIA analyst raises eyebrows

    Afghanistan receives $40mn cash in humanitarian aid