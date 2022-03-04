SOUTH ASIA

Taliban official urges Afghan investors to return

The Taliban government on Friday said that First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has urged Afghan investors to return to the country.

He made the remarks at the Afghan National Private Sector Conference held in Kabul, the government said in a statement.

“Baradar called on Afghan investors living abroad to return to the country and invest here, as security of investors and their assets will be guaranteed,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

“International sanctions are being eased day by day and we are trying to provide more facilities in industry, trade and investment, and efforts are being made to improve the economic situation,” Baradar was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, the World Bank board of directors decided to unfreeze $1 billion of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund which was frozen after the Taliban’s takeover on August 15, 2021, according to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank.

The DAB welcomed the move by the World Bank as a goodwill gesture, calling for further cooperation with the global financial institution in the Afghan banking and financial sectors.

