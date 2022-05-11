SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban operatives threaten activists protesting against burqa decree

Taliban operatives threatened female rights activists who took to the streets of Kabul to protest against the latest decree imposed by the regime making it mandatory for women to wear the all-covering burqa, including face veils, when they are in public.

The women marched through the streets of the capital on Tuesday holding signs calling for justice despite intimidation attempts by Taliban operatives, who threatened them with violence, RFE/RL reported.

“We were faced with harsh behaviour by the Taliban. It was terrifying… They even told us if we move one step forward, they will fire 30 rounds at us,” one woman said in a video made by the group, called Afghanistan’s Powerful Women’s Movement.

The decree, announced on May 7, calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa.

Head scarves are common for most Afghan women, but in urban areas such as Kabul, many do not cover their faces.

Failure to comply will result in a woman’s father or closest male relative being reprimanded, imprisoned, or fired from employment.

It immediately sparked criticism from many Afghans and the international community amid an outcry over the erosion of human rights in the country, especially for women and girls.

“Under the latest draconian decree, Afghan women are ordered to follow full veil and avoid unnecessary movement. This violates fundamental human rights of women to choose what to wear and move freely,” Amnesty International’s South Asia Department said in a tweet a day after the measures were announced.

“Despite continued assurance of Taliban de-facto authorities that they respect women and girls rights, millions of women and girls are exposed to systematic gender based discrimination,” it added.

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the order.

