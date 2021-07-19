The Taliban militant group has overrun the Dihrawud district in the southern Uruzgan province, a local official said on Monday.

The official on condition of anonymity confirmed that the Dihrawud district fell to the armed insurgents earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Uruzgan Governor Mohammad Omar Shirza told Xinhua that “the security personnel made tactical retreat and reached Tirin Kot city last night” and the security forces would fortify the security of provincial capital Tirin Kot.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a media release also confirmed the development.

According to Mujahid, with the capture of Dihrawud, the Taliban now is in possession of all the districts in the province.

The spokesman added that the group would now look to capturing the provincial capital of

Tirin Kot and surrounding areas.

