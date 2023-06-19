There is a renewed push by the Afghan Taliban to restart talks between Pakistani officials and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a delegation of tribal elders reportedly met the TTP chief.

Though there was no official confirmation from either side, sources claim that the tribal delegation recently met TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud. The meeting was part of efforts to explore possibility of resumption talks that were called off in November last year, Express Tribune reported.

A senior Pakistani official, however, said there was no change in the government policy. “We are no longer seeking talks with the TTP,” the official added, while requesting anonymity.

However, the official said Pakistan had laid down a clear condition: TTP will have to surrender first for any dialogue. Another official who deals with Afghanistan expresses complete ignorance to the reported meeting between Pakistan and the TTP, Express Tribune reported.

Despite Pakistan’s refusal to peace talks, the Afghan Taliban continue to push for the rapprochement. Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to Islamabad in May advocated the dialogue with the TTP despite being told that Islamabad was not interested in talks.

Officials here said that given the previous rounds of talks, Pakistan would not speak directly to the TTP. If there were any talks in the future, those would be conducted through the Afghan Taliban, Express Tribune reported.

The TTP issue has emerged a major stumbling block between Pakistan and the interim Afghan government. Pakistan was disappointed with the Afghan Taliban for not taking care of its security interests by sheltering the TTP. There is a feeling in Islamabad that the Afghan Taliban would never use force against the TTP as they are “ideological cousins.”

20230619-181802